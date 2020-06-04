El Hijo Del Fantasma is the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion!

NXT held a tournament to determine the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion after Jordan Devlin was deemed unable to defend the title due to COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. After months of round-robin matches, the finals took place on tonight's episode of NXT between El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick.

While fans were looking forward to a dramatic win from Drake Maverick, who was released from his contract in April and would have left WWE had he lost this match, but it was El Hijo del Fantasma who managed to walk out with the championship.

As the tradition has become, Triple H posed for a photo with the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion and shared it on social media.

The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division.

Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick...



Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma! pic.twitter.com/Udsc6KRUOb — Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2020

El Hijo Del Fantasma's win and the aftermath

The finals of the tournament to crown the NXT Cruiserweight Champion was a great back-and-forth match. During the closing moments of the match, the masked mystery man came out to the ring, only for Drake Maverick to take them out with a suicide dive. But the distraction was enough for El Hijo del Fantasma to hit Maverick with his finisher and become the new Cruiserweight champion.

What followed next was a very emotional moment as Drake Maverick said thank you to the fans and looked to bid farewell to WWE. Surprisingly, Triple H appeared from behind and gave him an NXT contract. With that, Drake Maverick has signed with WWE again and will be a part of NXT going forward!