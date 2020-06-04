×
El Hijo Del Fantasma crowned as new NXT Cruiserweight Champion

  • The finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament took place on NXT tonight.
  • El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated Drake Maverick to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jun 2020, 08:22 IST

El Hijo Del Fantasma is the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion!
NXT held a tournament to determine the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion after Jordan Devlin was deemed unable to defend the title due to COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. After months of round-robin matches, the finals took place on tonight's episode of NXT between El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick.

While fans were looking forward to a dramatic win from Drake Maverick, who was released from his contract in April and would have left WWE had he lost this match, but it was El Hijo del Fantasma who managed to walk out with the championship.

As the tradition has become, Triple H posed for a photo with the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion and shared it on social media.

El Hijo Del Fantasma's win and the aftermath

The finals of the tournament to crown the NXT Cruiserweight Champion was a great back-and-forth match. During the closing moments of the match, the masked mystery man came out to the ring, only for Drake Maverick to take them out with a suicide dive. But the distraction was enough for El Hijo del Fantasma to hit Maverick with his finisher and become the new Cruiserweight champion.

What followed next was a very emotional moment as Drake Maverick said thank you to the fans and looked to bid farewell to WWE. Surprisingly, Triple H appeared from behind and gave him an NXT contract. With that, Drake Maverick has signed with WWE again and will be a part of NXT going forward!


Published 04 Jun 2020, 08:22 IST
WWE NXT Drake Maverick El Hijo del Fantasma NXT Cruiserweight Championship
