"Electric and emotional" - The Rock reacts to unseen footage from blockbuster WWE SmackDown return

WWE Superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently reacted to unseen footage from his blockbuster return to the promotion.

The former WWE champion recently made his much-awaited return to SmackDown. Fans erupted as The People's Champion made his way down the ring to confront Austin Theory, who was talking trash to Pat McAfee. After a brief back and forth of words, The A-Town's Finest attacked the Hollywood star, and in return, The Brahma Bull hit him with a Rock Bottom.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Twitter to post a clip of his SmackDown return and wrote about how electrifying the crowd was. He said that every time he makes a return, the feeling is surreal, and he always gets the loudest pops from the WWE Universe.

"Cool look from backstage when my music hits - I’m hyped, focused, and locked in, but this stuff makes me smile every damn time I walk thru that curtain;) You can feel the MANA here. It’s real. This crowd eruption is one of the loudest reactions I’ve ever experienced in my grateful & lucky career - and these reactions get louder, crazier, and more special every time the music hits. 14,000 of you erupted like it was 100,000. Connecting with people is who I am at my core and our connection is hard to explain. Electric and emotional. Powerful stuff," he wrote.

The Rock should interfere if Cody Rhodes gets a match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, believes Jim Cornette

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager said that The Rock should interfere to help Cody Rhodes if he finally gets his match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

"What about this... Cody finally gets his match against Roman at the Royal Rumble and The Rock is there to police the - maybe even as a surprise. I'm saying don't kayfabe the biggest star in the world. Maybe he just comes out to stop the evil Bloodline members from doing something. Cody wins the title but now it's Roman and Rock, one-on-one [at WrestleMania 40] to restore the dynasty... Rock can't win the title, so it can't be for the title. Unless they're gonna beat The Rock, which I think is f**king crazy," said Cornette.

Fans are expecting to witness two of the greatest wrestlers, John Cena and The Rock, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

