Elias breaks his silence following brutal beatdown on WWE RAW

Elias didn't have a great night on WWE RAW against Solo Sikoa.

At the start of Monday Night RAW this week, The Bloodline once again made their presence felt by attempting to take over the show.

WWE official Adam Pearce attempted to put a stop to this by booking the faction against multiple RAW Superstars. This resulted in The Bloodline picking up victories over Elias, The Street Profits, and Kevin Owens throughout the course of the show.

Elias seems to have taken his loss in the Music City Streetfight against Solo Sikoa harder than the rest, as he's been very quiet on social media all week.

The RAW Superstar broke his silence this afternoon by posting a slow-motion video of Solo Sikoa driving him off the ring apron and onto the piano at ringside with the legs of the piano breaking down underneath him.

It's not certain what the next move for Elias will be, but it seems he could use some backup on WWE RAW sooner rather than later.

Is The Bloodline a problem for the WWE RAW roster?

While The Bloodline's home is on SmackDown, that hasn't stopped them from crossing over to the RAW brand several times throughout 2022, and that doesn't look to be changing in 2023.

With Roman Reigns and The Usos both in possession of RAW Championships, it's hard to keep the faction off Monday nights, but is it good for the brand overall?

With the road to WrestleMania quickly approaching, will the WWE RAW roster make a stand against The Bloodline in an effort to get their champions exclusively back on their show? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on what's going on with Elias in WWE? Do you think continuing to go to war with The Bloodline on RAW is bad for his health? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

