Elias and Ezekiel asked a wrestling legend to join them for dinner; WWE star clears confusion over his identity (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter revealed he received an invite to dinner from WWE's Elias and Ezekiel.

The Hall of Fame journalist joined in on the amusing Ezekiel narrative during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with the WWE Superstar. Co-host Brad Gilmore brought up the controversy surrounding the wrestler's identity.

Apter seemingly came to the RAW star's defense and disclosed the following about his interaction with the alleged brothers:

"I was invited to dinner two weeks ago by the two of them in Nashville, and I wasn't able to go. Thank you for the invite, by the way!" (from 7:39 to 7:50)

Kevin Owens and many others believe Ezekiel and Elias are the same people. However, Ezekiel argued that members of the same family tend to have physical similarities.

He clarified that people misjudged him for Elias as he looked like his older brother. Ezekiel even reminded listeners that he recently posted a photo with his brother on Instagram. While the image is questionable, to say the least, Ezekiel did his best to debunk the theory that he was Elias:

"You've seen the pictures, I'm sure. You've seen "a" picture? Okay, fair enough. Listen, this theory kind of blows my mind. You know, if you guys have any relatives, I'm not sure; I'd imagine there are some physical similarities between the two siblings or even parents; who knows what it is, right? I understand the physical comparisons, but can you imagine seeing someone that physically looks the same and saying it's not a different person who looks the same, it's the same person." (from 7:51 to 8:30)

Ezekiel feels he has answered all his doubters in WWE by passing the lie detector test

Kevin Owens has certainly had sleepless nights trying to "expose" the newest addition to RAW. KO's attempts have thus far been unsuccessful, as Ezekiel even managed to pass a lie detector test in April.

Ezekiel said that he deserved to get a clean chit following the recent developments on TV:

"It's really wild to me. I went on national television. I did the lie detector test. I passed it. What else is necessary?" (from 8:31 to 8:40)

Ezekiel will look to shut Kevin Owens up when the two face each other at Hell in a Cell. Ahead of their singles match, Ezekiel warned his opponent while speaking to Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, and you can check out what he said right here.

