WWE Superstar Elias recently joined Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, and the duo chatted on a variety of topics in regards to his career. Elias talked about working with The Undertaker and revealed that there was a time when he used to get offended when in-ring veterans like The Phenom came back and took spots on TV.

Elias talked about how whenever legends like The Undertaker, Kane, and Shawn Michaels came back and took TV time, he wasn't thrilled. He believed that they shouldn't be there because it was his time to shine. When Elias watched "Undertaker: The Last Ride", he realized that The Phenom is aware of it but loves the business too much to let go. Elias added that he "got it" and doesn't feel anger towards them now.

This is going to sound selfish, but when these guys are around, guys like Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels, when they would come back, I would get personally offended by that. The reason would be that I should either be in there with those guys and learning from them and they should be passing on the knowledge or they just should not be there because it’s the new guy’s time. That’s how I felt. I had a little bit of anger towards that generation.

Then I saw the interview with The Undertaker with that 4 or 5 part series and you come to find out how he’s aware of that as well.

I was like, oh, let me put myself in this situation and get paid incredibly well. One of the best of all time. The fans go absolutely insane for the guy. It softens me to go, oh, I get it and I don’t have that anger that I did have before.

Elias and The Undertaker were almost booked for a match in Saudi Arabia

Elias revealed a while ago that he was booked to face The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, but plans changed and neither man was involved in the show. Fans might remember that Elias had a face-off with The Undertaker on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Deadman delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Elias as the crowd cheered in unison.