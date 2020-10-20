WWE RAW Superstar Elias recently made a return to WWE television after being absent for five months due to a torn pectoral muscle injury. The former NXT Superstar returned to WWE television on last week's episode of RAW and attacked WWE legend Jeff Hardy.

This is a continuation of a storyline that was set-up on SmackDown before his injury when it was revealed that Hardy ran over Elias with a car which resulted in his injury. In this year's WWE Draft, Elias was drafted to RAW from SmackDown.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Elias was enthusiastic about his current feud with Hardy and said that the story is going to be fun. He also revealed two top Superstars he would like to face on WWE RAW after the feud with Hardy.

Elias reveals whom he wants to feud after Jeff Hardy feud

Elias said that he sees his current storyline with Jeff Hardy as a "stepping stone" to the main event picture. He said that he wants to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former WWE Champion AJ Styles after his feud with Jeff Hardy:

"I grew up a huge wrestling fan, and I love when stories make sense and fans can connect the dots in their own mind as to why things are happening, along with some mystery and reveal. I know exactly what is ahead of me, and I’m ready for it. I’m willing to put all my effort into my story. I’m ready for Jeff Hardy, and I’ll be ready for big stories with guys like Drew McIntyre and A.J. Styles. Jeff can be a stepping stone right to that main event picture.”

In the same interview, Elias revealed that he was originally supposed to face The Undertaker at a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, while he also revealed that John Cena was supposed to be his opponent at WrestleMania.

Fans expected him to get a push following his segment with Cena at last year's WrestleMania, but that did not happen. Elias has been unlucky in the recent past as he suffered an injury last year during the King of the Ring tournament and suffered another injury earlier this year.