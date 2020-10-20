John Cena has been one of the biggest stars in WWE in the last 15 years but has become a part-time figure in WWE now. Rhe 16-time World Champion does appear on WWE television from time to time, especially on the road to marquee shows like WrestleMania.

The former WWE Champion has played some role at The Show of Shows over the last three years, entertaining the WWE Universe who have adored him over the last decade and more.

John Cena faced The Fiend at this year's WrestleMania, but Elias - who returned to WWE recently - revealed in an interview that he was supposed to originally face him at WrestleMania 36.

Elias reveals that he was the original opponent of John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Elias played a role in John Cena's appearances at WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35. He revealed how it was supposed to be a three-year programme where he was to face Cena in a singles match at this year's WrestleMania. Elias revealed these details in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"New Orleans, I’m in the mix with John and the Undertaker. The next year, I’m in there with John and the Undertaker again—John at WrestleMania, the Undertaker the night next on Raw. I was supposed to go on and face the Undertaker at the show in Saudi Arabia. That never ended up happening because of Goldberg, but that was supposed to be my match. The year after was supposed to be myself against John Cena at WrestleMania in a three-year running story. Things obviously changed and that didn’t end up happening.”

John Cena instead faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt at this year's WrestleMania in a Firefly Fun House match. At last year's WrestleMania, Elias' concert was interrupted by John Cena, who brought back his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick to The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Elias was once again involved with Cena, this time arriving to the ring before Cena's match against The Undertaker.

Elias returned to WWE television earlier this month and attacked Jeff Hardy with a guitar.