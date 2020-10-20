WWE fans often voice their displeasure about storylines, either on social media or in arenas (when they were allowed in the past), while also jeering heels who get under their skin with the things they say or their actions in the ring.

The former has been seen a few times on WWE, with one of the most prominent ones being when Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Fans were not happy about WWE booking The Big Dog to win back in 2017.

WWE RAW Superstar Elias recently revealed in an interview that a segment that he was involved in invoked the same amount of boos from the fans as the main event of WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017.

Elias reveals WWE segment that got boos as much as the match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Elias revealed the segment that got a negative reaction in WWE as much as the main event at WrestleMania 33. He said that a promo from RAW in 2018 alongside Kein Owens in Seattle got the fans riled up (you can view the video here).

“Every week on Raw, I was firing up those crowds, but Seattle went above and beyond. The only comparison I’ve heard is the Raw after WrestleMania 33 when Roman Reigns beat the Undertaker, and there was a long, sustained boo. But that was following the main event of WrestleMania opening the next night of Raw. This was an Elias concert in the middle of Raw in October. That speaks to the power of Elias and the groundwork that’s been laid."

He revealed that he didn't think that the fans in Seattle would be as angry as they did and called their reaction "incredible". Elias also revealed that when he returned to the back, Paul Heyman, who knows a thing or two about angering fans with his words, clapped at Elias' fantastic segment.

