Recently-returned WWE star Elias was irate with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins after the main event of RAW this week.

The 34-year-old returned to the red brand on the show's latest episode. While he was about to perform for the fans, Matt Riddle interrupted and declared that he was a huge fan of the returning star. Soon after, United States Champion Seth Rollins made his way to the ring for the scheduled US Title match against Riddle.

Throughout the match, The Visionary provoked the returning star to hit him and even planted him with a Stomp after the encounter with Riddle. Later, Elias spoke with Cathy Kelly on RAW Talk to express his disappointment at how his return panned out.

"No, it didn't go according to plan. That seems to happen more often than not around here, and I gotta tell you, I had the highest hopes. I was so excited to make my return, to make my brother proud and just have a good time out there in front of the audience performing, playing music, doing my thing, like only Elias can. And let me tell you it went downhill so quick. I mean, Riddle came out, he interrupted. I mean, he's a good kid. His heart was in the right place but wrong time."

The returning superstar was unhappy with Rollins for ruining his comeback and upstaging him during the show.

"Seth [Rollins], let me just tell you I wanted this to be a night that the WWE Universe and myself would never forget. But unfortunately for Seth, I'm not going to forget what he did to me tonight." [1:39 - 2:25]

You can watch the full interview here:

Elias announced that his brother's WWE career has been cut short

During his segment on RAW, Elias mentioned that he was glad to be back on the red brand.

He disclosed that his younger brother Ezekiel's career was tragically cut short. This happened a few weeks ago when Zeke suffered numerous injuries during an ambush at the hands of Kevin Owens.

Elias mentioned that he was there because he felt the need to continue the legacy of his family. He sat down and was about to play the keyboard when Riddle emerged.

The Drifter was also away from the squared circle for a while. He returned a few months ago to participate in a segment with Ezekiel. However, it seems that he is now in WWE for the long haul.

Do you think a feud between Seth Rollins and Elias is brewing? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes