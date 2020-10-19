Elias returned to WWE TV on the last episode of RAW. The Drifter attacked Jeff Hardy on his first night back on Monday Night RAW in a bid to exact his vengeance for the alleged storyline attack that put him on the shelf.

WWE booked an angle on SmackDown in May in which Elias was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and Jeff Hardy was initially named the prime suspect. However, Jeff Hardy's name was later cleared, but Elias still believes that the Charismatic Engima was responsible for the attack.

Elias is also not happy with Jeff Hardy being given a free pass in the WWE. The recently returned Superstar shared his honest opinions about Jeff Hardy during an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda with Ryan Boman.

Elias feels that despite Jeff Hardy's countless missteps, the former WWE Champion is never faulted for his actions. Elias isn't too pleased with how WWE has treated and potentially shielded Jeff Hardy.

"Yeah, of course, I do. I mean, he's been given a free pass all his life as far as I could tell. For whatever reason, this guy, he's got some sort of charm about him. People just say, 'Hey, it's Jeff being Jeff. Okay, hey, that's just Jeff doing his thing. He's an Enigma!' Right, that's what they call him. He's the Charismatic Enigma. So for whatever reason, the guy is never at fault. And I, it does not fly well with me, especially that my career almost came to an end."

The possible endgame for the feud between Elias and Jeff Hardy

Ryan Boman also asked Elias about the desired endgame of the current feud with Jeff Hardy. Elias responded by saying that he wants Jeff Hardy to apologize for his actions. Elias wants a fair share of the spotlight, and he is willing to come to blows with Jeff Hardy if the Charismatic Engima refuses to make things easy.

"You know, ideally, Jeff Hardy just says, 'You know what, Elias, you were right. I have had enough. I apologize, and in fact, I'm just going to step aside and let you just have the spotlight here on Monday Night RAW for the time being.' If that's not the case, if he doesn't take it so graciously, as I wish he would, you know, we'll come to blows. We'll do what we have to do, and I'll put him in his place. On top of that, I'm hoping for huge success for Universal Truth. I'd like to knock a few of the artists that are currently out on the Billboard charts down a peg and let them see that Elias is really belongs at the top."

The fans should also tune in to the next RAW episode as Elias has planned something extraordinary for the show.