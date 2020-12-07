Elias teases a new gimmick ahead of WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Jeff Hardy and Elias fought in a Symphony of Destruction match, where the former won the match after Elias was electrocuted followed by Hardy landing a Swanton Bomb on him.

There has been talk about WWE trying to bury Elias as he has lost time and again in his feud with Jeff Hardy, and it now seems that he may be adopting a new character on WWE RAW.

Ahead of this week's WWE RAW, Elias teased a new gimmick on social media.

Elias teases new gimmick ahead of WWE RAW

Elias gave an update on his health after being electrocuted last week, and also said that the doctors told him that the average man could've died following the heavy voltage that he experienced.

"Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw. Many of you loyal fans and Universal Truthsters out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you. And for those of you who said, 'Elias deserves it,' I just have to say, 'Screw You.' The doctors told me that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. But I'm no average man, and that's why they call me The Extraordinary Elias."

He also said that he sees a new purpose in life following last week's match on WWE RAW, and teased a new gimmick that he could debut in the future.

"The doctors also told me that I may no longer be able to play the guitar again. Despite all those odds and thanks to modern medicine, I have gained full function in my hands. And when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change. And on top of that, I have seen visions and I know the purpose of my life. And now that I have that knowledge, I will be sharing my gift with all of you." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Elias has been unlucky with a few injuries over the last year or so and was written off television earlier this year due to a pectoral injury. He was written off TV when a car ran into him, which he believed was Jeff Hardy, whom he targeted on his return to WWE in October.

It seems that Elias' feud with Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW has come to an end, and he could move on to new feuds in the weeks to follow.