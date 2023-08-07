Elon Musk reacts to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk reacted to the Tribal Combat ahead of his cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg. The two men are reportedly scheduled for a fight later in August.

Musk claimed he would be going down the WWE path for his fight style, potentially against Zuckerberg. In doing so, he also reacted to a clip from Reigns vs. Jey from SummerSlam.

"Am going with @WWE as my fighting style," tweeted Musk.

Check out the tweet from Elon Musk:

Drew McIntyre isn't interested in following the same schedule as Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre recently returned to WWE programming after taking time off. Upon his return, he set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre, a former opponent of Roman Reigns, recently claimed that he would be open to following a similar schedule as Reigns but would only do it if it was necessary. Speaking on the Stay Busy podcast said:

"It's possible," McIntyre said. "The only way I would do that is if it was physically necessary. Right now, even though I might not be on every Raw or every live event, I'm busier than I've ever been with other stuff that is going on. Since I've come back, I've hit the ground running and been all over the place."

McIntyre added:

"I know, in entertainment and this industry, you have to strike when the iron is hot and when opportunities are there. There are going to be peaks and valleys. How you deal with valleys is what defines you."

According to reports, Roman Reigns isn't scheduled to appear on WWE television anytime soon following his win at SummerSlam.

So far this year, The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. He also challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions but was unsuccessful in winning the titles.

