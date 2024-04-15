Emma was spotted with 7-foot-1 wrestling legend backstage at non-WWE show

Emma sent a message after catching up with a 7-foot-1 wrestling legend backstage at a non-WWE show.

The Great Khali was one of the most destructive forces to ever set foot in a WWE ring. He would often tower over his opponents and dominate them. During the peak of his career, he feuded against some of the biggest stars in the company like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Batista. He even captured the World Heavyweight Championship at one point in his career.

Although he is no longer in WWE, fans still remember his antics in the ring fondly. Recently, former WWE star Emma was photographed with The Great Khali backstage at an Oceana Pro Wrestling show. She took to X to post the picture saying she was catching up with the 7-foot giant.

"It’s been too long @greatkhali so nice to catch up and meet the champs! I need to come visit India on my travels one day @opwlive @StarrcastEvents"

Emma reflected on her WWE release

Emma made her return to WWE in 2022 for her second run. However, this time, her tenure with the company didn't last long. She was released last year only moments after WWE announced that Elimination Chamber would be taking place in Perth, Australia.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Emma opened up about her WWE release.

"Since I returned to WWE, it was definitely a thought and a goal of mine to be able to do a big show in my home country, and even just to return there in general on a tour, and it’s something that I did ask many times about when I was there," she said. " I just thought, what a dream to be able to wrestle there and then, throughout the next few hours or so, we started hearing that people were getting released and at that point, I mean, I can’t say that — we were basically expecting calls at that point. We were kind of in that position where we thought, we’re probably gonna get released and then we did," she said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old will ever make another return to WWE again.

