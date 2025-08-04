  • home icon
Emotional AJ Styles drops heartbreaking tease after WWE SummerSlam: "I didn't figure it out"

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:45 GMT
AJ Styles backstage after SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE on YouTube)
AJ Styles backstage after SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE on YouTube)

AJ Styles was in action on Sunday, when he challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night Two of SummerSlam.

The Phenomenal One did his best to claim the title and dethrone Dirty Dom, but the latter stood tall and retained.

AJ Styles spoke with Cathy Kelley after the match and was visibly upset and disappointed by the outcome of his battle with The Judgment Day star, looking tired, emotional, and flabbergasted during the backstage interview, teasing the possibility of retirement.

"Getting beat by a 28-year-old kid. I mean I don't like it and I admit that. But that boot slipping at the way he did was pretty clever. He was in so much pain. Now I know it was to get his foot out of the boot. And the only thing I hate about all this experience is that I didn't figure it out. And that's on me," Styles said. [19:25 - 20:10]
It has been nearly four years since The Phenomenal One last held a title in WWE, and he has already hinted at retirement. AJ Styles is under contract with WWE through 2026, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he had a retirement tour similar to John Cena's next year.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
