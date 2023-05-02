"End of an era"- Fans devastated as another female star seemingly leaves WWE after Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's exit from WWE left fans in huge shock, considering their stature in the company. However, they have yet another departure to come to terms with after it came to light that former Divas Champion Alicia Fox has left the company after 17 years.

Alicia signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2006 and was assigned to OVW. She moved up to the main roster in 2008 and soon became the first and only African American star to win the Divas title.

While Fox stopped competing inside the squared circle in 2019, she made several sporadic appearances over the years. Many had speculated that she parted ways with WWE in 2019 after she was moved to the alumni section of the company's website. However, the 36-year-old revealed earlier this year that she was still under contract for the promotion.

Alicia Fox recently made a huge change to her Instagram, which seems to indicate that she's longer associated with the global juggernaut.

Check out how fans reacted to the news:

Tiff 🔮 @womenstitless Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances https://t.co/inD1VPvsNM

Terrance Washington @tpharaoh129 @womenstitless One of the most underrated wrestlers ever in WWE. She was so good in the ring to me. I wish her nothing but the best moving forward @womenstitless One of the most underrated wrestlers ever in WWE. She was so good in the ring to me. I wish her nothing but the best moving forward

🩷Joeyisha❤️ @JoeyDaBarb @womenstitless She most definitely left a mark in the women’s division, I’ll miss her dearly and she’ll go down as one of my all time favs @womenstitless She most definitely left a mark in the women’s division, I’ll miss her dearly and she’ll go down as one of my all time favs❤️ https://t.co/ktrBWnkrHW

🌸 Wïłśøñ 🧠 @WondahWilson The thought of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Alicia Fox ending their careers with WWE within the same year just sickens me…….. we lost so much representation that we needed The thought of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Alicia Fox ending their careers with WWE within the same year just sickens me…….. we lost so much representation that we needed https://t.co/gLPwSoWkNM

Sasha Banks and Naomi are flourishing since leaving WWE

Prior to leaving WWE, Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) and Sasha Banks (now competing as Mercedes Moné) were the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the duo had a problem with their creative direction and decided to air their grievances by walking out during a taping of RAW in May 2022.

There was a cloud of uncertainty over the duo's career after leaving the company, as many expected them to eventually make a return. However, the two stars shocked the world as they decided to join other promotions.

While Mercedes Mone has been tearing it up in Japan, Trinity recently debuted in IMPACT Wrestling with her former tag partner and WWE star Tamina in the audience to support her.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu 's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! https://t.co/CpNRQI6nca

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke about her debut in IMPACT Wrestling, revealing that she was holding back tears:

"I was trying to hold back the tears, but it just felt so good being back in wrestling and being with IMPACT in a place where I felt so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion."

While Mercedes and Trinity were active wrestlers before leaving WWE, the same can't be said for Alicia Fox. The former Divas Champion last donned her wrestling boots in 2022 when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes