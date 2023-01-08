"End of the Rousey experiment" - Former WWE manager details why Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's title

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette came down hard on Ronda Rousey this week.

Ronda Rousey had a title defense against Raquel Rodriguez last week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet managed to retain the gold against her adversary but was shocked to see Charlotte Flair make her return after eight months.

The Queen challenged Rousey to an impromptu title match, which she accepted. However, Flair planted her with a Big Boot and then countered Ronda's armbar in a roll up to become a 14-time Women's Champion.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran mentioned that Rousey owed her superstardom to her MMA career.

"If Ronda Rousey did not have the name and reputation that she had from the MMA world or UFC, she wouldn't be on television. There Charlotte's a star and then there's Ronda."

He went on to say that WWE moving the title to Charlotte could mean that they had given up on pushing Rousey during this run. Ronda's championship stint failed to draw any stellar matches or interest from fans.

"Hopefully, is this the end of the Rousey experiment?" He continued, "Ronda Rousey wanted to be a wrestler until she got a little taste of it. She wasn't even a full-time wrestler. The first run, okay. Then she goes to have kids and raise goats. And I'm not even kidding folks, look it up." [From 2:00 - 4:21]

Ronda Rousey was not on SmackDown this week

Ronda may be taking her loss to Charlotte Flair too hard as she and her cohort, Shayna Baszler, were nowhere to be seen this week on SmackDown.

In her absence, current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair came out to the ring and boasted about beating the Baddest Woman on The Planet. The Queen mentioned that she was never complacent and always gave it her all when she was inside the squared circle.

Charlotte even defeated Sonya Deville in a title match by making her submit to the Figure Eight Leglock.

