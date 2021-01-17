"End of story" - Adam Cole insists NXT is the main roster of WWE

Adam Cole has once again doubled-down on the opinion that WWE's NXT brand is the "main roster" of the company.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, the former NXT Champion was insistent that NXT should be considered the main roster of the company, alongside RAW and SmackDown.

Here is what Adam Cole said in his tweet:

"@WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story."

The response from Cole came after the fan on Twitter mentioned that Adam Cole could be making his way to the main roster in 2021.

Many members of the NXT roster, Adam Cole included, have often stated that the term 'main roster' is unsuitable to describe the current headline shows of WWE - RAW and SmackDown - given the level of talent and experience on display every week in NXT.

The debate as to which NXT Stars may find themselves being "called-up" to RAW or SmackDown is a never-ending question. But for some NXT stars, the intention seems to be to stay on the Black & Gold brand for as long as possible.

It's also debateable as to whether or not there is some legitimacy to Adam Cole's comments. Many fans have been claiming for years that NXT is the superior brand in WWE, and should be recognized as such. However, there is still the large portion of fans who are loyal to the current "main roster" shows, SmackDown and RAW.

Adam Cole on a move to RAW or SmackDown

As for Adam Cole himself, the NXT star has discussed the move to either Raw or SmackDown in a 2020 interview. While he feels making his way to one of the two brands would be a great experience, he also feels there is still a lot left to accomplish in NXT and that the brand is becoming something special.

“To say I never want to Raw or SmackDown would be an absolute lie. I think someday it would be cool to try my talents over there, at the same time, one of my favorite parts of NXT aside from the fact I really do believe in the show is being involved in something on the upswing and something that’s growing. I remember when I was in Ring of Honor. There was a really cool thing that was happening where Ring of Honor was blowing up a little bit. We were selling out the Hammerstein Ballroom and forming a relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was so exciting to be part of a group you feel is really blossoming into something special.”