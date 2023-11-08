"Entered his 2015 John Cena era", "The underrated GOAT" - WWE Universe is loving 20-time champion's current run

The WWE fans are mesmerized by a 43-year-old star channeling his inner John Cena on the latest episode of RAW.

The Leader of the Cenation has been a beloved star of fans and carried the company for several years. Even though Cena has not won a match in a singles competition since 2018, there was a time when the wrestler-turned-actor pulled off extremely skilled wrestling moves to put down his opponents.

The Miz, who has been a WWE Champion (two-times), an Intercontinental Champion (eight-times), a United States Champion (two-times), a Tag Team Champion (four-times), a SmackDown Tag Team Champion (two-times), and a World Tag Team Champion (two-times) went into action on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

He collided with 'Big' Bronson Reed, Ivar of The Viking Raider, and Ricochet in a Fatal-Four-Way match to determine Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

The match's closing moments saw Ivar perform a moonsault on Ricochet, whereas Reed failed to land the Tsunami on The Miz. In a nail-biting finish, the 20-time champion and Ivar pinned the other two stars simultaneously. However, Ricochet kicked out of the pinfall, while Reed did not, so The A-Lister was announced as the winner.

Interestingly, what fans took away from the contender's match was how impeccably The Miz busted out random moves even at the age of 43. The WWE Universe believed The A-Lister was not even hitting his wrestling moves, as they resembled more to the 2015 version of John Cena, which was a major highlight for fans.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

A few fans pointed out how The Miz has always played heel persona in most of his WWE run. However, if he is standing opposite IC Champion Gunther, the 43-year-old veteran will be the face of the match, and that's something to look forward to.

Some fans noted that The A-Lister may deliver a Candian Destroyer at the upcoming Survivor Series and that he needs to remind other stars of his accolades.

John Cena lost at WWE Crown Jewel

The 16-time World Champion collided with the youngest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, at Crown Jewel. The bad blood between the two men has been ignited ever since Cena returned to Friday Night SmackDown upon his two-month-long schedule.

Before colliding, The Leader of the Cenation cooked Sikoa like never before by stating he's only in the promotion because of Roman Reigns. In Saudi Arabia, the Samoan star took John Cena to Reigns' Island of Relevancy.

Solo Sikoa, before pinning the WWE legend, delivered 11 Samoan Spikes to his opponent. Only time will tell if the 16-time World Champion will show up on this week's SmackDown to address his future in the company.

