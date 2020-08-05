Enzo Amore discusses return to the ring, says he's still WWE Cruiserweight Champion [Exclusive]

Enzo Amore is a man who's no stranger to controversy, and it reared its head once again recently when the Certified G, now known simply as nZo or real1, would appear in the middle of a ring with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

But does Enzo Amore plan on defending that title on the indies? We spoke with the "former" Cruiserweight Champion and asked all about it!

Last week, @real1 gave me an update on @TheCaZXL:



"Oh, man, he's in the best shape of his life, bro."



nZo went on to say Big Cass was showing off his impressive physique during the video call, and that he's proud of how far Cass has come this past year. pic.twitter.com/LzPi7szoRn — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 1, 2020

Sportskeeda meets Enzo Amore

You can watch our entire chat with Enzo Amore below, where nZo gives an update on Big Cass, discusses COVID-19 and much more.

When discussing whether he'll defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the indies, Enzo Amore said it was all a "rib" and that he had the title with him as he was going to Gallows' place for Talk N' Shop A-Mania - but he didn't rule it out.

"Why did I bring the title with me? Because I went to Gallows and Anderson’s house to do Talk N' Shop , it was a god**** rib.”

“Lord knows what the future holds. Just know that I have the title, I’m the realest champ in the room, I never lost it. I pride myself so much on being a real one.”

Advertisement

Just wrapped up an awesome chat with the certified G and bonafide stud that is @real1! 🎙️



We discussed:



- His WWE run

- His music career

- @FlyinBrianJr

- Praise from @steveaustinBSR

- Why you HAVE to check out #TalkNShopAMania on @FiteTV

& more



An interview not to be missed! pic.twitter.com/U7STXK8uHw — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 15, 2020

Amore also opened up about working with Brian Pillman Jr, and returning to the ring to face Ricky and Kerry Morton alongside Pillman Jr.

“I meet again Ricky Morton [and] Kerry Morton, who I have a relationship with, who I speak to on the internet, and when I see them, they’re wrestling Brian Pillman jJr. on Friday, and they don’t have a tag team partner for Pillman yet. That’s how I ended up back in a wrestling ring.

“So I wrestled Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton on the fly, okay? On the fly, with Brian Pillman Jr! Listen, it wasn’t a five-star match, people, but it was what it was and what it was was real and it was fun, and I had a blast and the people loved it.”

I delivered a pizza to my biggest little fan today! 😏 Her name is destiny, she’s been loyal & loving since I’ve known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person! pic.twitter.com/yYLa0XbEUE — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 13, 2020

Amore also revealed how he wants to give back to wrestling now, and how he's happy to wrestle for free on independent shows.

“I’ve achieved all the things I wanted to in wrestling, now it’s time for me to give back to the business in any way that I can. So I find that getting in the ring with guys for free at my gym, getting in the ring for free on an independent show against Ricky Morton, with the fan love, that covers gas, you know, these guys fly me in but I’m gonna pay for everything else along the way.”

You can follow Enzo Amore on Twitter here and check out his OnlyFans where he runs wrestling classes here.