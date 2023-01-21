Enzo Amore on possibly reuniting with Big Cass in WWE

Enzo Amore recently addressed whether he and Big Cass could join forces again in WWE one day.

Amore and Cass were among the most popular acts in the wrestling business during their four-year run as a tag team. After separating in 2017, both men were released from their WWE contracts in 2018.

On the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Amore said a possible reunion with Cass is only likely to take place in WWE:

"As far as Enzo and Cass go, that exists in one place: WWE, right? And he's in AEW, so that can't even happen today, tomorrow, or the next day, so I don't even wanna think about it, but I think that's the stage it belongs on. I don't think it belongs anywhere else." [27:00 – 27:19]

Cass, formerly known as W. Morrissey in IMPACT, currently performs in AEW under the name Big Bill. The seven-foot star is a member of The Firm faction.

Enzo Amore is proud of his former tag team partner's progress

It is well documented that alcoholism and mental health issues played a part in Big Cass' WWE departure in 2018. The 36-year-old has now turned his life around and recently got engaged to Diamond Dallas Page's stepdaughter Lexy Nair.

Enzo Amore is pleased to see that his former tag team partner is performing at a high level once again:

"Every time we see him on TV, I hope whatever he's doing, you just take yourself out of it for a second and you look at that man and you realize, 'Holy s**t,' that guy was morbidly obese trying to kill himself, alcoholic, and now look at him (…) It has nothing to do with me. What he's doing right now is what's important for him." [26:37 – 27:00]

Amore also revealed which former WWE developmental talent Bray Wyatt initially wanted as a member of The Wyatt Family.

