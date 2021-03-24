"90% of the roster is underused" - Epico slams WWE for not utilizing talent

Former WWE Superstar Orlando Colon, fka Epico, was a guest on this week's UnSKripted on Spotskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel. Epico discussed how WWE is underutilizing their roster amongst a host of other topics which were also discussed.

Epico was released by WWE in 2020 along with his tag team partner, Primo. The former tag team champion made his WWE debut in 2011. He is currently back in Puerto Rico wrestling for the World Wrestling Council where he is a former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WWE Tag Team Champion Epico was asked about WWE Superstars he feels are underused. Epico replied that he felt that most of the roster is not being used properly. He went on to explain:

All of them. It's weird, you see guys used on tv, and people say 'oh, they're being used well'. No, they're not using them right. 90% of the roster is being underused. But then again, it's entertainment, it's a TV show with wrestling. It's a different ball game from what it was in the 90s and the 80s.

Andrade was the latest WWE Superstar to ask for his release

Former NXT Champion Andrade became the latest star to leave WWE earlier this week. Rumors of Andrade asking for his release first surfaced last week, with reports stating that he asked to be let go backstage at RAW on March 8th. Andrade came out and confirmed the reports. WWE denied Andrade's release at first but later changed their minds and released him. Adrade also, surprisingly, will not have a 90-day no compete rule like other stars have had.

Reports have suggested that Andrade was unhappy with creative in WWE prior to asking for his release.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade took to social media following his release to thank Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal for the support they had shown him throughout his time in WWE.

