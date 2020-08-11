Eric Bischoff on if AEW Dynamite was his last wrestling appearance

Eric Bischoff has been reflecting on his AEW debut appearance on Dynamite last week on TNT.

Eric Bischoff was revealed to be the 'Special Guest Moderator' during the Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy 'Super Wednesday Debate'. This would mark Eric Bischoff's first appearance on TNT in close to 20 years. Eric Bischoff was a regular figure on and off screen during WCW Monday Nitro which aired on TNT in the 1990s during the Monday Night Wars.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed if his appearance on AEW Dynamite last week would be the final on-screen appearance of him on a professional wrestling program. The former WCW President stated that it was certainly a possibility:

"If I never step in front of a camera again, if I never go backstage again anywhere, it would be okay to me, I'm really glad that my last experience in a backstage environment watching a bunch of young talent, fresh talent and hungry talent that believe they can make a difference, that energy is something I walked away with. If that's the last experience I have, it will be a great one." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

However, after Orange Cassidy was crowned victorious by Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle would violently assault Orange Cassidy.

