"Good luck with that" - Eric Bischoff on if AEW or any other promotion is competition for WWE

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe AEW or any other wrestling promotion can compete with WWE on a major scale.

The global juggernaut has been around for over half a century and is still the biggest company in professional wrestling. WWE also houses some of the biggest male and female stars in the entire business.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff stated that it would take years for an emerging wrestling company to have the same financial success as WWE:

"If you talk about real competition, you have to define what that competition is. If you're talking about competition in terms of revenues, good luck with that. WWE has such a head start, they're so far upfront any new emerging company that it would take a generation to really catch up to the revenue. If you talk about the distribution of the product, the footprint of the brand, that too. It can happen, but it's going to take a lot of time."

The former WCW President added:

"The truth is, I got competitive with WWE when it was WWF and although they were clearly way out in front of WCW at the time, they weren't so big that they were not vulnerable, and now they've become so big that while they still may be vulnerable, it's going to take a hell of an effort to make them realize you're there." (00:19 - 1:19)

AEW is the second-largest wrestling company in North America, but it still has a long way to go before it can reach WWE's level financially.

Eric Bischoff was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class

During the Attitude Era, Monday Night RAW, piloted by Vince McMahon and WCW Monday Nitro, run by Eric Bischoff, went head-to-head in a ratings battle known as the Monday Night Wars.

No one would've imagined that a decade later, Bischoff would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He shared the honor last year with top names such as Kane and Rob Van Dam. Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling.

