Eric Bischoff says controversial star he once called future of wrestling could "end up back in WWE"

Eric Bischoff believes a controversial star's WWE return won't surprise him one bit. Bischoff once called former WWE Superstar Riddle the future of the wrestling world.
It's been about two years since Riddle's controversial WWE exit. Following the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, Riddle was filmed causing a commotion at an airport in the US. His WWE run ended mere days later. Riddle has been working on the independent scene since his WWE exit. Many fans think Riddle could've become a massive star under the Triple H regime.
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up about Riddle's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion. He had nothing but praise for The King of Bros.
“He is an incredibly intelligent guy. It’s so easy to write him off because of the way he presents himself, but if you underestimate that guy intellectually… he’s a very, very smart man. I would not be surprised [sic] if he’s not back in WWE.[…] He’s a very entertaining performer. I would be shocked if he didn’t end up back in WWE.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)
Eric Bischoff once called Riddle the future of the wrestling world
Back in 2021, Riddle was one of the top acts on WWE's main roster. Back then, Eric Bischoff called him the future of wrestling. Check out his comment from his 83 Weeks podcast below:
''This one will shock people maybe, but Matt Riddle. I’m kind of digging it. He’s different, and he’s good. He’s gonna get better and better and better. I love the Randy Orton and Matt Riddle combination. I don’t know if it’s long-term, but there’s a buddy cop movie that takes place in the ring. You’re talking about two different types of personalities that could really play well off of each other,'' said Bischoff.
Riddle rubbed many people the wrong way during his WWE run, including Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. His fans would love to see him get another chance at making it big in WWE.
