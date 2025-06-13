Eric Bischoff says controversial star he once called future of wrestling could "end up back in WWE"

Eric Bischoff believes a controversial star's WWE return won't surprise him one bit. Bischoff once called former WWE Superstar Riddle the future of the wrestling world.

Ad

It's been about two years since Riddle's controversial WWE exit. Following the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, Riddle was filmed causing a commotion at an airport in the US. His WWE run ended mere days later. Riddle has been working on the independent scene since his WWE exit. Many fans think Riddle could've become a massive star under the Triple H regime.

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up about Riddle's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion. He had nothing but praise for The King of Bros.

Ad

Trending

“He is an incredibly intelligent guy. It’s so easy to write him off because of the way he presents himself, but if you underestimate that guy intellectually… he’s a very, very smart man. I would not be surprised [sic] if he’s not back in WWE.[…] He’s a very entertaining performer. I would be shocked if he didn’t end up back in WWE.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Eric Bischoff once called Riddle the future of the wrestling world

Back in 2021, Riddle was one of the top acts on WWE's main roster. Back then, Eric Bischoff called him the future of wrestling. Check out his comment from his 83 Weeks podcast below:

''This one will shock people maybe, but Matt Riddle. I’m kind of digging it. He’s different, and he’s good. He’s gonna get better and better and better. I love the Randy Orton and Matt Riddle combination. I don’t know if it’s long-term, but there’s a buddy cop movie that takes place in the ring. You’re talking about two different types of personalities that could really play well off of each other,'' said Bischoff.

Ad

Riddle rubbed many people the wrong way during his WWE run, including Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. His fans would love to see him get another chance at making it big in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!