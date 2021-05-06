''This one will shock people maybe''- Eric Bischoff says RAW superstar could be the future of WWE

Eric Bischoff is known to have an eye for talent. The former RAW General Manager has stated that he is a big fan of former NXT Tag Team Champion Riddle and sees him as the future of the company.

Riddle is a former US Champion and has been featured prominently on RAW. Though many felt that his goofy style and different ring-gear might not sit well with some fans, The Original Bro has been a hit. He is currently paired with Randy Orton and the two compete as R-K-Bro.

Speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff was asked who he sees as the future of the wrestling world. The two names that Bischoff came up with were that of AEW star MJF and WWE's Riddle.

Bischoff said that Riddle will only become better with time and his team with Orton is something that will help him grow:

''This one will shock people maybe, but Matt Riddle. I’m kind of digging it. He’s different, and he’s good. He’s gonna get better and better and better. I love the Randy Orton and Matt Riddle combination. I don’t know if it’s long-term, but there’s a buddy cop movie that takes place in the ring. You’re talking about two different types of personalities that could really play well off of each other,'' said Bischoff.

Bischoff believes that the entertainment potential in the team of Orton and Riddle is off-the-charts. He explained how the two men having contrasting personalities makes for interesting television.

Eric Bischoff praises MJF

Praising MJF, Eric Bischoff stated that we have only seen the tip of the iceberg with him. The veteran said that MJF is still young and is one of the superstars he enjoys watching the most in AEW.

MJF is one of the brightest stars in AEW right now. Despite his young age, he holds victories over several iconic veterans. He is currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho.