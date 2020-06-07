Eric Bischoff would choose current WWE SmackDown Superstar to build wrestling promotion around

Eric Bischoff was the General Manager of WWE RAW from 2002 to 2005. During his reign as GM, Eric Bischoff was known to side with the heels of the company. During his tenure, the former RAW GM feuded with WWE Superstars such as Stone Cold and John Cena as well as other WWE managers such as Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman. Eric Bishoff has played a massive role in establishing the WWE brand.

Eric Bischoff on WWE's Dolph Ziggler

In an interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff spoke about a myriad of topics. During the conversation, the former WWE RAW GM compared Dolph Ziggler to WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. This is what he had to say,

“Let me just say there are four or five people in WWE, I’ll mention one, who I talked about long before I went back to WWE, and that’s Dolph Ziggler. Dolph Ziggler is a phenomenal performer, I’ve said that a million times in a bunch of interviews.

Dolph Ziggler is a character, much like Kurt Angle, that can be very comedic and funny, he’s got great comic timing, he doesn’t take himself too seriously, he allows himself to be put in situations, sometimes for comic relief or the benefit of somebody else.

That’s depth in a character and a talent. And for that reason, I would put Dolph Ziggler on the top of my list.”

It is no secret that Eric Bischoff is a huge fan of Dolph Ziggler. He was nothing but praise for the Showoff during the interview. He spoke about Ziggler's attitude to the business and the immense amount of talent the WWE Superstar contains.

Dolph Ziggler in the WWE

Dolph Ziggler is one of WWE's veterans. He is a former Intercontinental Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion and United States Champion. He is also a former Money In The Bank winner. The Superstar has pretty much accomplished all there is to in the world of WWE.

Recently, he was a part of the Otis and Mandy Rose love triangle, losing his Money In The Bank spot to Otis.