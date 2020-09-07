Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about box office draws. His peak was in the 1990s, where wrestling was filled with megastars and major box office draws. WWE used to have a marquee megastars up until John Cena.

Eric Bischoff dealt with multiple box office draws in his days with WCW and created a few major ones as well - the most notable one being Goldberg. On an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast (H/T WrestlingInc), Eric Bischoff revealed the two box office draws who are "dependable":

"Nobody shows up on TV and is a dependable, bonafide box office draw," Bischoff said. "With the exception of Goldberg and The Rock, in my opinion, nobody has really stepped in and become a draw overnight."

What does Eric Bischoff think about Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE television and turned heel after five years of fans demanding it. While there's no denying his pedigree and the fact that he's WWE's biggest full-time superstar. Eric Bischoff said that while he didn't want to take anything away from Roman Reigns, he believes that he was thrust into positions that he wasn't ready for.

"Yes, I don't want to take anything away from Roman because I have a ton of respect for him, but he was thrust into a lot of positions, drawing money that he probably wasn't quite ready for."

What Eric Bischoff says certainly has some weight to it, but there's no denying that Brock Lesnar and even John Cena have been two major draws in recent years (albeit, as part-timers). The Rock, on the other hand, quietly retired from wrestling in 2013 and is unlikely to ever make an in-ring return again.

One can't deny Eric Bischoff's vision when it comes to spotting major stars. However, WWE's approach has changed drastically this past decade and the focus is on building the company as the star rather than one megastar to build the company around.

That's why it seems like WWE never lets anyone get "too over".