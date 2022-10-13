Eric Bischoff addresses Hulk Hogan's alleged heat with former WWE rival

Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on Hulk Hogan's controversial WWE SummerSlam 2005 match against Shawn Michaels.

Hogan defeated Michaels in the first-time-ever contest. The 21-minute bout is best remembered for The Heartbreak Kid comically overselling his opponent's moves, allegedly because he wanted The Hulkster to look bad.

Bischoff, Hogan's long-time friend, said on his 83 Weeks podcast that the wrestling legend has nothing against Michaels:

"Hulk doesn't hold grudges. It's so funny, I hear people talk about Hulk Hogan like they really know him, and they don't. There's this narrative about what kind of person Hulk is. He's one of the most generous and one of the most forgiving people you'll ever meet. He doesn't want to carry any negative baggage around, especially when it's negative baggage that doesn't matter to anyone anymore." [1:19:22 – 1:19:50]

In Bischoff's opinion, Michaels should have settled any issues he had with Hogan behind the scenes. The former WCW executive added that he "lost all respect" for the D-Generation X member after his SummerSlam performance.

Eric Bischoff on Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels possibly making amends

Many legendary wrestlers have reconciled several years after falling out. Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels, for example, resolved their issues with Randy Savage and Bret Hart, respectively, after long periods without talking.

Eric Bischoff believes Hogan and Michaels would have no problems with each other now, 17 years on from their infamous bout:

"It's like having a grudge against somebody that you went to school with in the sixth grade because he took your lunch money twice. It's like f***ing stupid, and I think that Hulk is probably in that frame of mind, and I think Shawn is too, so I would imagine if they cross paths they would probably sit down and have a wonderful dinner together." [1:19:52 – 1:20:13]

Bischoff also spoke on this week's podcast about Stephanie McMahon informing him in 2005 that he was no longer needed in WWE.

