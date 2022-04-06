Former WWE General Manager comments on Cody Rhodes' return to WWE

Cody Rhodes recently received positive feedback from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff about the American Nightmare's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The former TNT Champion was revealed to be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 Night One. Although it was heavily speculated that Cody Rhodes would be making his return to WWE, the 36-year-old still managed to get a huge pop when he appeared.

While guesting on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared that he was incredibly proud and happy to witness the spectacle live. The veteran also called the return a "10 out of 10", mentioning how he connected with The American Nightmare after the show.

“Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Cody Rhodes appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania and paid tribute to his late father, Dusty Rhodes. The former AEW star revealed that his eyes are locked on the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes on why he returned to WWE

In February 2022, Rhodes announced that he would be leaving AEW. After six years, the American Nightmare returned to his former employer.

During a backstage interview, he stated that the decision to return to the company was easy for him. The former Intercontinental Champion also praised the people who helped him in the industry.

"Although I had a good time, I knew I was out. I knew I had one foot out. I just did everything I could, I rattled every cage, I tried to change every rule in our entire industry. I tried to do all this and I had great partners and great people helping me along the way, but I really, truly never thought I would veer back here. When the time came, 'Hey, do you wanna do this?,' it was the easiest decision I've ever made."

Do you think Cody Rhodes will be next in line for Roman Reigns? Comment down below!

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Pratik Singh