"The real-life journey makes the public one so special" - Former RAW General Manager comments on Roman Reigns

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently expressed his admiration for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is only a few days away from reaching the milestone of 600 days as Universal Champion.

Reigns etched his name in the history books with his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 as he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table has remained undefeated since winning the Universal title at Payback 2020, where he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match.

Commenting on the legacy created by Reigns, Bischoff took to Twitter to shower praise on the champion and his commitment towards his journey.

"Ya know what's so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special," tweeted Bischoff.

The former Shield member has been a trailblazer since his main roster debut at Survivor Series in 2012. With The Bloodline and Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns has become a force to be reckoned with.

Eric Bischoff shares a cryptic tweet on a potential contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship

Eric Bischoff has kept a keen eye on Roman Reigns' achievements over the past couple of years as Universal Champion.

During his almost-600 day reign as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has faced many superstars and Hall of Famers like Goldberg, John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Cesaro, and Seth Rollins, among others. Having overcome all of the major hurdles, the natural question that arises is who could possibly dethrone The Head of the Table.

In response to a tweet by a fan on WWE not building up anyone enough to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Bischoff had the following to say:

"Wanna bet money on that?"

There does not seem to be a shortage of challengers for the Universal Championship. With the upcoming event in Cardiff, Drew McIntyre expressed his interest in challenging Reigns again for the title.

Additionally, on SmackDown after WrestleMania, while the Head of the Table addressed fans on his future plans, he was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura. But whether McIntyre or Nakamura can upstage the Head of the Table remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see who Eric Bischoff has his money on when it comes to being next in line for Roman Reigns' titles.

