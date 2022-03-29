WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff comments on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Eric Bischoff titled his autobiography "Controversy Creates Cash", so it should be no surprise that the former Executive Vice President of WCW had something to say about the incident involving Hollywood stars Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage has quickly become one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history. It's a moment that's had everyone talking, even those in the wrestling industry like MJF, Becky Lynch, and Mick Foley.

In a tweet, Bischoff congratulated Will Smith for throwing "the weakest working slap" he had ever seen on TV before turning the joke on himself:

"I am grateful to Will Smith. His slap to @chrisrock was the weakest working slap ever seen on TV since I slapped @JohnCena . Happy to pass that torch."

The now-viral slap came as a result of Chris Rock making a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada. Rock mocked her short haircut by saying he couldn't wait for "GI Jane 2". Smith did not take kindly to the crack and proceeded to walk onstage and deliver a vicious slap in front of everyone in attendance and watching at home.

Eric Bischoff once faced then-WWE Champion John Cena in a match on Monday Night RAW

Eric Bischoff famously faced off against John Cena at WWE RAW's Homecoming episode in 2005. The special episode highlighted WWE's return to the USA Network following a five-year stint on Spike TV.

The night featured a series of high-profile matches and moments including Matt Hardy vs. Edge in a "loser-leaves-RAW" match, Stone Cold stunning the entire McMahon Family, Triple H turning on Ric Flair and officially ending Evolution, and John Cena vs. the then-general manager in the main event.

Cena would successfully defend his WWE Championship against Bischoff despite interference from Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

