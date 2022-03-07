"I never spent any personal time with Scott" – WWE veteran says working with Scott Steiner was challenging (Exclusive)

Few professional wrestlers could match the intensity Scott Steiner brought to the table during his prime.

Scott Steiner had a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way due to his backstage attitude. His former WCW boss Eric Bischoff recently spoke about working with Steiner.

Bischoff didn't have funny stories about Scott Steiner. He never spent time with the superstar outside the ring. Eric said he had a professional relationship with Scott and admitted it wasn't always a smooth experience dealing with Big Poppa Pump.

However, Eric Bischoff said he was a big fan of Steiner's work and overlooked his controversial demeanour behind the scenes:

"I really don't (have any funny Steiner stories)! I never spent personal time with Scott. You know, we didn't hang out, we didn't travel together. Everything I did with Scott was all business-oriented, and I was the boss, we didn't have that same type of relationship a lot of guys had with Scott. I'm sure there are many funny stories out there, but I enjoyed working with Scott. He was challenging from time to time, that's putting it mildly. But, it didn't matter because I still enjoyed his work, and I valued what he brought to the table." (from 19:10 to 19:56)

What was Scott Steiner like backstage?

Fans have heard wild stories about Scott Steiner's career, but Vince Russo recently revealed what the former WCW Champion was really like when the cameras stopped rolling.

Russo said Scott wanted people to believe in his persona so he continued confronting other talent and personnel backstage, even in real life, and didn't always get the best of results. Beyond his wrestling gimmick, Russo revealed Steiner was a kind-hearted person who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones:

"When I used to see Scotty rolling around in the ring with his kids, bro, that's the real Scott Steiner. Now, I'm blowing his cover now...If he hears this, the dude has got a huge heart. Love him."

While Scott hasn't associated himself with WWE for a long time, his nephew Bron Breakker ensured he carries forward the Steiner legacy in the company.

What are your fondest memories of Scott Steiner? Please share them in the comments section below!

