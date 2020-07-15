Eric Bischoff compares AEW signing Chris Jericho with WCW Signing Hulk Hogan

It's no secret that the rise of AEW has a lot to do with Chris Jericho. Jericho caused a sensation in the industry when he signed with the upstart promotion and immediately garnered comparisons with Hulk Hogan signing with WCW.

Eric Bischoff spoke on that further with Tony Khan on a special AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview on their official YouTube Channel.

Eric Bischoff reveals one advantage AEW has with Chris Jericho over WCW signing with Hulk Hogan

Bischoff was quite happy to discuss the comparison and highlighted an advantage that AEW has with Chris Jericho. He said:

"One of the advantages you have with Chris over what we had with Hulk, when we signed Hulk in 1994, his contract was so limited with us intentionally. Because, you know, Hulk felt and we agreed that too much of Hulk Hogan would lose its impact and effect over the long term. So, the first agreement we entered into, Hulk only owed us four pay-per-view dates a year and and I think 3 or 4 TVs leading into each pay-per-view. So, probably 16 TVs and 4 PPVs a year."

"Whereas with Chris, you know, he's working full-time and that's a big advantage, because you could build story around that. It's no longer just an attraction that you have to restart a whole new story and reintroduce the attraction every single time like it's the first time. Here with Chris, you can enter into a long-term story in a program and that's a big advantage."

Tony Khan agreed with Bischoff's analysis again, stating the value that Chris Jericho brings to AEW.

You can watch the segment at 1:14:55 in the video below

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling