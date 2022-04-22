Eric Bischoff explains why he can't see Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks Cody Rhodes may not be able to beat Roman Reigns and win his world titles right now.

Roman Reigns currently holds both men's world titles, having held the Universal title for over 600 days and the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 38.

On the After 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked Bischoff if Rhodes could be the one to beat Reigns. The Hall of Famer said he couldn't see that happening presently:

"I don't see it, I don't see it (Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns)." (from 24:15 to 24:19)

He explained why it might not be a good idea for The American Nightmare to beat The Tribal Chief:

"The only way I can see that being interesting would be if Roman had more of a traditional heel role. I don't think Roman has a lot of heat. I think Roman's playing that heel character as it is defined by today's standards and creative standards in television. But, who hates Roman Reigns? As a character, do you have so much disdain for his character – not how they use him or his entrance isn't cool. But, just as a character, you feel he's such a fantastic villain that he's at a stage where he needs to be beaten?" (from 24:44 to 25:30)

Eric Bischoff feels Roman Reigns' character should be a traditional villain whom fans can't wait to see defeated.

WWE has no plans for Roman Reigns to lose his titles

A recent report indicated that WWE has no plans for Reigns to lose the titles. The report claims that some in WWE feel The Tribal Chief could hold the belts until next year's WrestleMania, where he's rumored to face The Rock.

Roman Reigns has defeated several world champions and legends over the last two years, cementing himself as one of the greats of his generation.

