Update on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' title reign - Reports

WWE reportedly has no plans for Roman Reigns to drop his title anytime soon.

Reigns is the undisputed world champion, having won the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief's Universal title reign began in August 2020, and he has held the title for almost 600 days.

As per a new report by WrestlingNews, the company doesn't want Reigns to lose the titles in the near future. The report further stated that he could hold the belts until a dream match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

"We are told that, as of today, there are still no plans for him to lose the title anytime soon. Some in the company have speculated that he will hold the title through next year’s WrestleMania [the hope is that The Rock will come back for one final match] and by that point, the company would start pushing Reigns as the greatest of all-time."

The next premium live event after WrestleMania is WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Reigns isn't booked for any matches yet and hasn't even begun a new feud since defeating Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

Could Drew McIntyre be Roman Reigns' next opponent in WWE?

Recent live event announcements seem to have disclosed who Reigns could face next in the company. WWE has announced a few matches for their European tour, where Reigns is slated to face former world champion, Drew McIntyre.

WWE UK @WWEUK LONDON! Are you ready to see some of the biggest Superstars in action?



The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre



The Queen Charlotte Flair vs The Baddest Woman Alive Ronda Rousey



RK-Bro vs The Usos



RK-Bro vs The Usos

Reigns and McIntyre faced each other several times at live events before WrestleMania 38 as well. The two haven't had a long-term feud ever since Reigns took on his Tribal Chief persona.

The live events in Paris and London will take place later this month, where Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are also scheduled to face each other.

Who would you want to see as Reigns' next opponent? Sound off in the comments below.

