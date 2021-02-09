Eric Bischoff explains why two top WWE stars will not become the face of the company

Eric Bischoff believes it is highly unlikely that either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns will ever become the face of WWE. He claims that WWE's current business model will prevent them from doing so.

Eric Bischoff is a former Executive Producer and President of WCW. He served the company for 10 years from 1991 to 2001. Bischoff then moved to WWE where he served as the RAW General Manager during his first stint in 2002 and 2007, and as Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019. He is currently focusing on the 83 Weeks Podcast.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff revealed that he does not think either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre will ever become the face of WWE. However, he claims that it has nothing to do with the abilities of both wrestlers, but rather due to WWE's business model. A model that is designed to prevent any Superstar from becoming bigger than the company.

"It wouldn't surprise me that at some point, Vince McMahon made up his mind that he would never allow anyone talent to become so powerful that he or she would put WWE in a secondary position. I think that's one of the reasons why you see a lot of top talent. Drew McIntyre is a great example. Roman Reigns is another great example. Either one or both of them could be that talent that could be ‘the face of the company’ as people like to refer to as. Do I think either one of them will get there? I don't. Not because they don't have the ability, but because I don't think the business model for WWE wants it."

Eric Bischoff used Stone Cold Steve Austin as an example, citing Austin's departure back in 2002 as a possible reason why WWE is not looking to establish a bonafide face of the company.

Eric Bischoff believes Reigns and McIntyre can be ambassadors of wrestling

Despite claiming that WWE will not make either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre the face of the company, Eric Bischoff still thinks that they could be ambassadors of professional wrestling.

This comes as no surprise, considering both men are at the top of their respective brands. Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown, and Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion on RAW.

Eric Bischoff's idea of WWE's business model not supporting the possibility of a future face of the company is interesting. What do you think? Will either Reigns or McIntyre take up the mantel? Let us know down below.