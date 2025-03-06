Eric Bischoff finally addresses shocking John Cena heel turn; reveals major reason for alliance with The Rock

The most shocking WWE moment in recent memory arguably came when John Cena turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes and selling out to The Rock. After winning the Men's Chamber match, Cena came face to face with Rhodes. However, The Rock's arrival led to a massive betrayal. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently reacted to the viral segment.

John Cena wrote history by turning heel for the first time in over 20 years at Elimination Chamber. He assaulted Rhodes after the latter refused to accept The Final Boss' proposal. Travis Scott also joined the evil duo in the beatdown.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he was excited to see Cena in a villainous role because the WWE legend was a great performer. The former WCW executive felt Cena's experience in Hollywood and alliance with Rocky could help him play a believable heel character.

"I can't wait to see John Cena as a heel because he's such a great performer. I think his experience in Hollywood, learning how to act, working with other good actors. (...) May not be your cup of tea [speaking about his movies], doesn't matter. It makes money that's why he's still doing it." [6:32 - 6:54]

Check out the full episode below.

The Cenation Leader has officially turned his back on fans and will now face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania, hoping to win his 17th WWE World Championship. Viewers are excited to see more of heel Cena on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Jim Ross reacts to John Cena's heel turn

Ever since Cena turned heel, he has become a major topic of discussion in the pro wrestling world and the mainstream media. The segment's videos have broken many records for WWE on social media.

On the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Cena's unexpected heel turn.

"I liked the hell out of it. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The new version of John Cena is expected to terrorize Rhodes alongside The Final Boss before The Show of Shows. Fans are thrilled to see if The American Nightmare can overcome the odds and retain his gold in Las Vegas.

