"It wouldn't have been very interesting to me" - WWE Legend honestly reacts to Brock Lesnar's new character (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar's career has received a new lease of life ever since he returned as a babyface to rekindle his rivalry with Roman Reigns. Eric Bischoff reacted to the Beast Incarnate's new character while sharing his picks for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Eric Bischoff was happy to see Brock Lesnar experiment with his gimmick and said that the personality shift had been executed perfectly by WWE. The former SmackDown executive has watched Brock Lesnar since the Ruthless Aggression era and admitted that he would have been dejected had Lesnar returned with the same old character.

Brock Lesnar has himself revealed that he is enjoying his current role in WWE and Eric Bischoff added that he was a fan:

"I think it's fantastic. When Brock came back to WWE recently, somebody asked me what I thought, and I was honest as I always am, which usually comes back to bite me in the a**," said Eric Bischoff. "But my comment was, to the effect of if Brock Lesnar is coming back to WWE and we see the same Brock Lesnar that we've been watching for years and years and enjoying for years and years, and doing phenomenal things for years and years."

Bischoff went on to further elaborate on Brock's new character, and how the WWE Champion is enjoying himself much more:

"But unless Brock comes back with a little bit of a new twist on his personality or his character, to me, it was going to be, 'Eh, been there, done that.' It wouldn't have been very interesting to me. Other people would have obviously felt different. But to me, when Brock came back, he is cutting his own promos, having more fun; you know, when I see Brock now, I actually feel he is having a blast doing what he is doing. He is enjoying it. He is having fun revealing a part of his personality that we haven't seen before." [13:09 - 14:28]

Eric Bischoff says Brock Lesnar still has all the assets of his previous character

The best part about the new and more entertaining Brock Lesnar is that the veteran superstar is still as ruthless as ever when it comes to in-ring competition.

Bischoff noted that while Lesnar looked happier cutting his own promos, the Beast Incarnate still retained the innate quality of being a very intimidating performer:

"I think it has been a fantastic return, probably better than possibly anything I've seen in that type of category that have been around for a long time, been away for a time, and then come back because Brock has come back fresh. He is like a brand new character. He has all the assets of his previous character, but he has got the added dimension of a sense of humor in a guy that's just out there having a blast, and I think it's fantastic," added Bischoff. [14:29 - 15:01]

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match in a few weeks. It is being billed as the most crucial world championship match ever.

WWE added a gory twist to the storyline by having Roman Reigns bust Lesnar up during the most recent MSG show to make matters more interesting. You can check out what happened at the event right here.

