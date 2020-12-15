Eric Bischoff gives his honest opinion of Vince Russo

Vince Russo has been famous and infamous for a variety of reasons. Most wrestling fans have blamed him for the downfall of WCW and on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff seemed to reiterate that when reviewing Starrcade 1999 that was mainly produced by Vince Russo.

WCW #STARRCADE 1999

Goldberg vs Bret Hart

Piper calls for the bell..😕

Montreal screw-job all over again.. pic.twitter.com/TpO2GwRzAG — Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) July 28, 2016

The pay-per-view ended with the main event of Bret Hart vs. Bill Goldberg, which ended with a screwy finish. Bischoff said that this was one of the worst pay-per-views he had ever seen, and when asked about Vince Russo's booking skills and creativity, it's safe to say it wasn't flattering.

Eric Bischoff says Vince Russo is the Andrew Cuomo of professional wrestling

Eric Bischoff said that people have to know Vince Russo to understand him. He said:

"You have to know Vince Russo in order to appreciate the depths of his delusion. If you don't know Vince Russo, you can't possibly begin to understand how twisted and in his own way, narcissistic he is. He's like the f**king Andrew Cuomo of professional wrestling. I don't what to say."

Eric Bischoff said that Vince Russo's blaming standards and practices for his lack of creative storytelling is mute as he was allowed to get away with a lot more than he did himself. But Bischoff said that Starrcade 1999 is all Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara in control.

Eric Bischoff said that there was a reason why Brad Siegel called him back to work for WCW after leaving and after reviewing Starrcade 1999, he understands why. Bischoff said that if anyone wanted to know what pure Vince Russo is, it was this show.

