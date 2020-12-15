Bill Goldberg. The name still resonates with fans as he was probably one of the most extraordinary home-grown talents to come out of WCW. Goldberg's impressive debut was executed wonderfully and continued as he plowed through opponents with high-power moves and eventually becoming WCW World Champion.

While Goldberg has gone down in history as a WWE Legend, many wrestlers have critiqued his in-ring ability, with Bret Hart saying that his wrestling was 0/10 as he would hurt people. He said:

"His wrestling, his workrate was 0/10. Like, everything he did hurt - everything! He could tie up with you and hurt you. He'd tie up with himself and hurt himself!"

Ironically, Eric Bischoff says that Bill Goldberg's best match was at WCW Starrcade 1999 with Bret Hart.

Eric Bischoff says WCW Starrcade 1999 main-event was Bill Goldberg's best match

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff reviewed WCW Starrcade 1999, which was also a show produced by Vince Russo. Bischoff said that this PPV was one of the worst he had seen, but the final main-event match was a cut above the rest.

He said the "screwjob" finish with Rowdy Roddy Piper ruined it. It should be noted that this was the same match where Bret Hart received the infamous side-kick that was the beginning of the end of his career.

With that said, Bischoff, who is not Bret Hart's biggest fan, said that The Hitman should have done more to change it. He said:

"Look, how many talents in WWE and WCW have said no, that's wrong. Because it was wrong. And eventually get to the right finish. That's part of the responsibility as a talent. It isn't just to take what the booker gives you, especially when you're as experienced as Bret Hart and you're as creative (reportedly) as Bret Hart. And you have this amazing instinct and knowledge of what works and what doesn't work as Bret Hart. And to get a f***ed-up finish. Let me just back up a second. Let me put Bret over. Let me put this match over. This was the best match I've ever seen Bill Goldberg have. This match was so good because of Bret Hart. I know that Bret Hart laid out this match. I don't know that. I have to believe it."

Eric Bischoff and Conrad debated who was more responsible for the finish, but Bischoff was steadfast in his criticism of the angle.