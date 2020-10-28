Bret Hart will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. His matches with Shawn Michaels, Roddy Piper, Stone Cold Steve Austin are still fondly remembered by fans. While his WWE career is well regarded, Bret's time in WCW was 'mixed' at best. It was the place where his wrestling career ended.

Suffice to say, Bret Hart has never forgotten and has spoken about those events several times, leaving no one safe. Bret Hart reportedly made comments that all WCW guys in 1993 were "drug users", which Eric Bischoff responded to on his 83 Weeks podcast.

Eric Bischoff fires shots at Bret Hart

Eric Bischoff said Bret Hart has always been negative and says that he can't have a conversation without burying someone. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"Typical of Bret Hart then and now," Bischoff said. "If Bret doesn't have somebody to bury, criticize or blame, he can't really have much of a conversation. It didn't resonate with me. I think partially because I don't know, WWE, Vince McMahon, federal court, indicted, drug distribution? I think Bret was probably trying to clear the smoke in his own room and creating it in somebody else's. That's just Bret. I don't mean to say anything bad about anybody, but Bret tends to be a whiny bi***. It is what it is."

Eric Bischoff said that he recently ran into Bret Hart, but he said that all he does is rehash "negative nonsense" and bury guys like Ric Flair and Goldberg. He said:

"Last time I saw Bret I said I'm going to take the high road, and he continues to just rehash all his negative nonsense and burying people," Bischoff said. "It doesn't make me angry, that's just Bret. Whether he's burying Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Bill Goldberg, he's just a negative miserable guy. That's how he goes through his daily life. He was doing it in 1993 and he's still doing it today."

Eric Bischoff's comments about Bret Hart are nothing new as he has joked in the past that he would have booked him as his driver in WCW, though, he did say that he "nothing but respect" for Bret Hart. Let's say it's highly doubtful that the pair will have dinner parties anytime soon.

Eric Bischoff was a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone where he discussed Bret Hart's WCW tenure, the difference between him and AEW's Tony Khan, Orange Cassidy's popularity, among several other interesting topics. Check out the video above.