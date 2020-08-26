Bret Hart will go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His work in WWE is unparalleled and still holds him in good stead across generations. Hart's work in WCW was entirely different, as it never came close to matching his WWE run.

For years, Bret Hart has said that going to WCW was a mistake, and due to poor booking, it didn't work. When asked on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted about doing it all over again with Bret Hart in WCW, Eric Bischoff joked he would have made Hart his chauffeur.

Eric Bischoff says Bret Hart was an amazing talent

While Bischoff joked about his re-booking of Bret Hart, he reiterated that Hart was a fantastic talent and wished he did a better job with him. He said:

"Look, Bret was an amazing talent. I have nothing but respect for Bret for what he accomplished, what he meant to the industry when he was at the peak of his career. It didn't work out in WCW. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons. And rather than pointing fingers and blaming and things like that, I'll just say I wished it would have turned out better for Bret Hart. I wished I would have done a better job and been able to find that lightning in a bottle that would have worked for Bret. And made him happy with his career. I wished Bret would have found the lightning in the bottle and brought it to me. Neither of those things happened. So, we're both disappointed. But unfortunately, that happens sometimes. Nothing but respect for Bret Hart."

You can watch the segment at the 35:45 in the video below

Bret Hart's WCW run will always remain a big 'What If' had things gone differently. With that said, Bischoff made it a point to compliment Hart's great career and wished things had gone differently. Pro wrestling fans would probably agree.