"Eric Bischoff hates me" – Vince Russo explains 25-year animosity (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo worked together on-screen and off-screen in WCW. In an exclusive video, the latter gave his thoughts on why the legendary wrestling executive allegedly "hates" him.Russo was WWE's head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. In October 1999, he and Ed Ferrara left WWE to join WCW as writers and occasional on-screen characters. Bischoff returned to the WCW writing team in April 2000 after being let go by the company in September 1999.Speaking to Sportskeeda host Mac Davis, Russo applauded Bischoff for overseeing WCW Nitro's ratings success over WWE RAW for 83 weeks from 1996 to 1998. He also implied that the Hall of Famer disliked him for taking his job."Eric Bischoff hates me, Mac," Russo said. "He hates me with a passion. And, I mean, guys, not for nothing. The guy had an 83-week run. They were killing us. Vince [former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] brings me in to start writing. We turn the tables. The next thing we know, Eric Bischoff's out of a job, and then I get his job, so the guy hates me. Period. That's enough reason for him to hate me." [4:43 – 5:11]Watch the video above to hear Russo recall the exact moment he knew Hulk Hogan would never trust him in WCW.Vince Russo on Eric Bischoff's relationship with Hulk HoganOn July 24, Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house in Clearwater, Florida. Eric Bischoff recruited the wrestling icon to WCW in 1994 and worked closely with him on television and behind the scenes.According to Vince Russo, Bischoff likely warned Hogan not to trust his creative ideas:"He was always in Hulk's ear. Always. So if he hates me, you know he's telling Hulk, 'Don't trust him. Don't do this. Don't do this.'" [5:13 – 5:21]Russo also disclosed details about Hogan attempting to sue him following their controversial Bash at the Beach 2000 incident.