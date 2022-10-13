Eric Bischoff reacts to multi-time Champion potentially returning to WWE 

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently expressed his desire for WWE to re-sign former Superstar Erick Rowan.

Rowan was signed to WWE for 9 years, during which time he was part of the formidable and cult-like stable, The Wyatt Family. The red-bearded star was released from his contract at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion stated that there is always a chance he may return to WWE, leading Bischoff to comment on his potential comeback on social media.

"Hope he gets that opportunity." H/T Twitter

Rowan currently performs under the ring name Erick Redbeard, and despite not being signed yet by the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has made a couple of appearances for AEW in recent years.

Eric Bischoff on him possibly returning to WWE

Although the 67 year old is mostly known for his time as the producer of the company's former rival promotion WCW, the WWE fanbase still has a soft spot for him.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would ever consider returning to the company in some form or another.

"Yeah, that ship has sailed. I’m really happy where I’m at. Not only happy where I’m at – like, I live in a beautiful place, I have a beautiful home, I’m in a part of the country that people all over the world travel to, to enjoy every year and I’m really grateful for that." Bischoff added: "But, more than that, I’m grateful for my peace of mind and I’m just at a stage in my life where I hate traveling. It’s not that I don’t want to be involved in the wrestling business." H/T Sportskeeda

Eric Bischoff's most recent showing on WWE TV came in January of this year when he appeared in a backstage segment with the company's officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce.

