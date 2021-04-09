Ex-RAW GM was to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame by Hulk Hogan during nWo induction

Eric Bischoff recently revealed that Hulk Hogan was to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, as a surprise.

On the After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, with the nWo. Bischoff said WWE's Bruce Prichard and Mark Carano asked him to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame and be in the audience.

The former RAW GM said the plan was for Hulk Hogan to bring him out from the audience and induct him into the Hall of Fame.

"What was supposed to happen, the details from what I've heard second hand, was that I was going to be sitting out in the crowd and they were going to do a video, the induction, the whole nine yards, all of the nWo was going to be up on the stage and I was going to be in the audience. So I was supposed to be in the audience and Hulk Hogan was going to grab the mic and say, 'Wait a minute. This isn't right. Where's Eric? Come on, you've got at least be up here with us.' And I would've got up on the stage and they were going to surprise me with my own video package, the Hall of Fame induction and the whole nine yards, right there, spontaneously, as a surprise."

Bischoff stated the induction would've been a great surprise and "it would've been awesome."

Hulk Hogan's second Hall of Fame induction

Hulk Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time as part of the nWo. His first induction was as an individual performer.

The nWo were inducted into the Class of 2020, which included Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

