Eric Bischoff on his last stint in WWE and how Vince McMahon can improve the product

After Eric Bischoff's last run in WWE, he has a plan on how to get the company back on track.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff detailed his last stint with WWE during 2019 and how much indecision there was every week about the company's direction into that year's WWE Draft.

“There was so much going on at that time,” Bischoff said. "The FOX deal had been consummate months before I got there and everybody was preparing. When I got there in July, they had been preparing for months before I got there and that was another part of it, me catching up to that process. The biggest challenge for me was that everybody knew we were going to split the roster. That was hard because there was a lot of indecision back and forth. Every week there would be a meeting, we would have a discussion and we would leave with a pretty good idea of where we were at and then the following week it would all change again.”

Eric Bischoff believes structure and process will improve the WWE product

Eric Bischoff went on to say structure and process are the keys to getting the current WWE product back on track. He also commented that experimenting weekly isn't the way to go.

Bischoff believes the structure is something that will help WWE to return to form, especially when they have to produce a three-hour show like RAW every week.

“For god sake, that is so hard," Bischoff said. "I’m such a firm believer in structure and improving story through structure and process. I think that’s what it’s going to take. Look, no one can deny the fact that Vince is going to go down as one of the most creative, not only storyline wise, but business wise people that have ever stepped foot in this industry. But everybody needs to evolve because of the sheer volume of the content that’s being produced not only in WWE but in AEW. If you don’t have a process that you have 100% confidence in and it’s worked for you because you’ve fine tuned it, you’re just throwing s*** against the wall and hoping it sticks.

Eric Bischoff believes the current WWE way of doing things doesn't allow Vince McMahon to produce great material because it's more of a weekly experiment than a process.

"Unfortunately, as much as I love and respect so many people in WWE including Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon and an amazing staff of ultra talented writers, the process doesn’t provide for the exploitation of the talent that’s ready, willing and quite able to produce great material,” said Eric Bischoff.

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's comments? Do you think a better structure and process could improve the WWE product? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

