Eric Bischoff makes an interesting comment about AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, and older wrestlers (Exclusive) 

Eric Bischoff sat down for an interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, and the veteran spoke on a host of topics.

One of the most important aspects of pro wrestling is to create new stars, but you'd still find a few familiar faces in the mix. Several wrestlers worked well past their prime, and even today, some performers defy age to perform at the highest level.

While talking about RAW Legends Night and WWE's tactic of getting legends back for a quick rating boost, Eric Bischoff also highlighted the importance of established Superstars to any given product.

Eric Bischoff recalled a conversation he had with Conrad Thompson about a dirt sheet writer who had problems with Ric Flair performing at 41. Bischoff noted that the dynamics had changed as wrestlers are still competing in their 40s in this day and age.

The former WCW personality cited the examples of AJ Styles and Chris Jericho. Bischoff said that while Jericho may have slowed down physically, he is still a master at his craft with the character work and overall performance.

Here's what Eric Bischoff had to say:

"It's funny, you know when I was doing a podcast with Conrad, basically he said that a dirt sheet writer complained because at 41 years old, Ric Flair was too old. That's prime right now. AJ Styles is older than 41. Chris Jericho is 50. I mean, and he is at the top of his game. He may not be at the top of his game physically, but as a performer, as a character, he is at the top of his game."

It's all about balance: Eric Bischoff on how older wrestlers should be used

Advertisement

Eric Bischoff explained that young wrestlers could get over by being associated with the veterans. The promising Superstars can benefit by being close to legends, and that helps build new faces. Eric Bischoff concluded by saying that while there is a place for older talent in wrestling, a perfect balance needs to be maintained.

"So, there will always be a place for older talent. The key is to find a way to balance it so that the younger talent that is associated with that established talent, like Bill Goldberg, or like Sting, or like Ric Flair, you associate them with younger talent and the younger talent benefits from that association. They become bigger stars as a result of the proximity to legends and more recognized talent. But it's all about balance. But there will always be a place, in my opinion, for older talent."

You can check out Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.