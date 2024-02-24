Eric Bischoff makes strong prediction about WrestleMania 40 card

Eric Bischoff recently made a bold prediction about the WrestleMania 40 match card.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6th and 7th. Just like last year, this year's show is a two-night affair. The show is going to be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns who will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Another main event is the WWE Women's Championship match between Iyo Sky and Bayley. Although we are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 40, the match card has not yet been finalized. In fact, Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins' respective opponents will be determined at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that it is a good thing the match card is not finalized in advance and predicted that the final match card will be known four weeks before the Show of Shows.

"You're going to want to build, you want to keep that momentum going," Bischoff said. "You come out and announce the whole card right away it's kind of difficult to build anticipation once everybody knows what's going to happen. I think they'll continue to build on the anticipation element, and as a result of that you won't have a definitive card until about four weeks out, that would be my guess." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff on whether he's on WWE's payroll

After retiring from the business, WWE still signs several legends to a WWE Legends contract which binds them to certain terms and conditions. Recently, Kevin Nash stated that he couldn't attend Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution due to his contract with WWE.

This prompted a fan to ask Bischoff whether he's ready to admit to being on WWE's payroll. Eric dismissed the claims on social media.

"Would be happy to if it was true!" Bischoff wrote in response.

As WrestleMania draws closer, it will be interesting to see if Bischoff's prediction comes to fruition.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's prediction? Sound off in the comments section below.