Eric Bischoff responds to possibly being on WWE's payroll after Kevin Nash's surprising AEW situation

WWE essentially keeps some wrestlers on the payroll - current talents are signed to contracts, and some former stars are signed to various deals, including Legends contracts. However, many are often accused of being on another payroll for the company.

The Internet Wrestling Community has been a free-for-all with fans from around the world sharing their opinion about their favorite sport since at least the 1990s. The IWC is massive today with millions of fans and the coverage of a billion dollar industry. This makes for interesting discussions, among fans and wrestlers, with accusations of being a "paid shill" or "on the payroll" for places like WWE or AEW.

Eric Bischoff recently dismissed a fan claim that he was on World Wrestling Entertainment's payroll as far as online platforms go, but jokingly indicated the money would be nice.

A fan questioned Eazy E on X after Kevin Nash revealed that he was unable to attend Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution next month, due to his deal with his former employer. The former Diesel could likely be referring to his WWE Legends contract, which several are signed to, including Hulk Hogan, The Dudleyz, Ken Shamrock, The Steiners, and others reportedly. The fan incorrectly said Nash admitted to being on the WWE payroll, and asked Bischoff if he's ready to admit the same.

"Would be happy to if it was true!" Bischoff wrote in response.

Bischoff has stated that he did not have a contract when he briefly worked as WWE SmackDown Executive Director in 2019. Furthermore, he stated on his 83 Weeks podcast that he was not signed to a Legends contract, and this was as of March 18, 2021.

The fan claim of being on WWE's payroll could be a reference to a Legends contract, but it apparently stems from Bischoff regularly critiquing the AEW product via online platforms. The former nWo member has made four AEW TV appearances since August 2020, but more recently, he has had public issues with Tony Khan.

Eric Bischoff on Brock Lesnar's WWE future

Brock Lesnar's WWE status is up in the air after he was linked to Vince McMahon's recent sexual misconduct allegations. It appears the company is distancing itself from The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar's pro wrestling options will obviously be limited if he's not welcomed back to the Stamford-based company. Eric Bischoff believes there's only one place Lesnar will be able to work.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated why he thought Lesnar will be able to find work in the Japanese pro wrestling scene, where he's been before. The former WCW boss doubted whether Lesnar will be welcomed back to WWE.

"I can't imagine it. Maybe in Japan, because, first of all, they don't care. The culture over there is so much different. They're not paying close attention. You don't have the political correctness, and I don't mean that in a derisive way. You don't have the kind of movements and awareness and focus that the media puts on things that we consume every day," he said. [From 04:10 – 04:34]

Lesnar has been away from the spotlight since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023. He was supposedly scheduled for the 2024 Royal Rumble but pulled at the last minute.

