Brock Lesnar could realistically wrestle in one place outside of WWE, Hall of Famer says

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes The Beast Incarnate could revive his wrestling career, but not in WWE.

Grant, a WWE employee between 2019 and 2022, accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. It is alleged that the former WWE boss offered Grant to an unnamed wrestler for sex during negotiations over a new contract. The wrestler, described as a "world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion," was identified by the Wall Street Journal as Lesnar.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Bischoff doubted whether Lesnar would ever return to WWE. He also speculated that the 46-year-old might be welcome in Japan:

"I can't imagine it," Bischoff said, discussing Lesnar wrestling again. "Maybe in Japan because, first of all, they don't care. The culture over there is so much different. They're not paying close attention. You don't have the political correctness, and I don't mean that in a derisive way. You don't have the kind of movements and awareness and focus that the media puts on things that we consume every day." [4:10 – 4:34]

McMahon denied Grant's allegations, claiming the lawsuit was "replete with lies." He later resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect" for the organization.

Why Eric Bischoff cannot see Brock Lesnar in WWE or UFC

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar was reportedly supposed to return before being replaced by Bron Breakker at short notice. Plans for him to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber have also allegedly been nixed.

Eric Bischoff believes Lesnar is unlikely to appear in either WWE or UFC since both companies are owned by Endeavor:

"They're doing everything they can to scrub him from the minds and memories of anybody associated with WWE. That's not gonna happen. I sincerely doubt we'll see him in the UFC any time again. It's the same company, so that's not gonna happen." [3:10 – 3:24]

Lesnar has also been replaced as a cover star on the Forty Years of WrestleMania edition of the WWE 2K24 video game.

